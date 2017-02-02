WASHINGTON — Saying "religious freedom in America has suffered years of unprecedented erosion," the U.S. Catholic bishops have posted an online letter for Catholics to send to President Donald Trump urging him to sign an executive order promoting religious freedom.

VATICAN CITY — When religious orders focus on survival rather than on sharing the joy and hope of faith in Jesus, they end up being "professionals of the sacred, but not fathers and mothers," Pope Francis said.

WASHINGTON — "Spiritual success" is a more accurate measure for the United States than wealth, according to likely billionaire President Donald Trump in remarks Feb. 2 at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.