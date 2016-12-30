Home | About Us | Subscriptions | Advertising | El Centinela | Archives 1870-1999
Sheridan Fruit Christmas

SAN MARCOS, Guatemala — Six years after receiving a teaching degree 25-year-old Susana Mateo Cano still has not gotten a teaching job because she has no connections in Guatemala's educational system.




Agency earns March of Dimes grant
SALEM — Catholic Community Services, leader of the Fostering Hope Initiative to aid at-risk children and youths, has received a grant from March of Dimes. The money will go for programs helping at least 30 pregnant and parenting teens and young women in Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties.

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Pro-life vigils held
Pro-life advocates, including many Catholics, stood up in public this fall to back their cause, no matter the weather.

Friday, December 30, 2016
Death penalty ban welcomed
A group seeking to erase the death penalty in Oregon is hailing Gov. Kate Brown’s October announcement that she would continue a ban on executions.

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fully pro-life, fully just
Let’s make 2017 the year Catholics show western Oregon how to be fully pro-life and fully just. It’s the Catholic way. We stand up for the vulnerable, casting aside incoherent political platforms.

Friday, December 30, 2016
From the Archives - 1937
To the student of history it is in­congruous, and to the Cath­olic not without a touch of bitterness that in our own day and age Russian Communism should make its lying ap­peal to the weak, the under-privileged and the oppressed by holding before them an illusory paradise at the very moment it attacks the Church, the only certain guide to the Paradise for which man was made.


Friday, December 30, 2016
Book on monks offers some excellent insights but skimpy theology
“Illuminating the Way” excels for those looking for the horizontal church and horizontal spiritual practice, which is to say for a strong me-centered path of therapeutic religion. Such spirituality has close affinities to Carl Jung’s psychoanalysis, and unsurprisingly, author Christine Valters Paintner repeatedly turns to Jung to buttress her observations.

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and the Oregon Symphony perform Vivaldi

The Oregon Symphony and violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg will perform at Skyview Concert Hall, 1300 NW 139th St., Vancouver, Washington, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Known for her fiery and emotional performances, Ms. Salerno-Sonnenberg will both play and conduct the orchestra in one of the world’s most popular pieces of classical music—Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Also on the concert’s program is Bizet’s Carmen Suite, arranged by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin.



Monday, December 26, 2016
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
NEW YORK (CNS) — With "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," last year's promising reignition of the iconic franchise, "The Force Awakens," gains a worthy — and equally family-friendly — companion.

Sunday, December 25, 2016
Prayer for priests
Please remember all priests, deacons and religious in your daily prayers. Here is a list for January.

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Being open to God in Oregon
Not everyone could afford the trek to Jerusalem, or a visit to Bethlehem for Christmas. Local retreats and pilgrimage sites began to emerge so more people could take advantage of going aside to open themselves to God, who reaches toward us from everywhere.

Friday, December 30, 2016
Archdiocese highlights ways to spend the season
The Office of Marriage and Family Life for the Archdiocese of Portland recently released a comprehensive list of activities for families during the winter season. Broken into four sections, the list includes ways for families to serve together, play together, relax together and pray together.

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Drama director in hall of fame
At their annual meeting this fall, the Educational Theatre Association inducted Jesuit High School veteran drama director Jeff Hall into the theater educators’ hall of fame. Hall was one of four members to be recognized for his “outstanding contributions to theater education” among the approximately 100,000 members who represent about 4,500 schools across the globe.

Friday, December 30, 2016
Portland parishes form citywide youth group
The youth groups of St. Charles Parish and The Madeleine Parish in Portland have combined their programs to create #YouthGroupPDX for Portland high schoolers. Gabriel Triplett, youth coordinator for the new group, says its formation is aimed at breaking across parish boundaries to meet youths where they are.

The group is trying to gather students from North and Northeast Portland for the first youth-led rally and march across Northeast Portland in celebration of Martin Luther King Day.

Thursday, December 29, 2016
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton holds Mass in honor of tiny saints
ALOHA — St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish here is holding a rosary and Mass to celebrate the feast of the Holy Innocents. The rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 with the bilingual Mass following at 7 p.m.

The parish invites attendees to remember all deceased children, especially those who have died before birth or are victims of abortion.

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
