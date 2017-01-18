WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump told the nation in his inaugural address that it need not fear in the days ahead. "There should not be fear," Trump said Jan. 20. "We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement, and, most important, we will be protected by God...
As principal of St. Therese School in Northeast Portland, Joy Hunt excels at jumping from one role to the next — one moment she’s comforting a kindergartner with a scraped knee, the next she’s navigating piles of paperwork. But nothing prepared her for this winter.
“I was part-snow-shoveler, part-weatherwoman,” laughed Hunt...
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis sent best wishes and prayers to incoming President Donald J. Trump shortly after he took the oath of office. "I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office," the pope's message said.
BEAVERTON — Father Michael Gaitley, bestselling author, comes to St. Cecilia Parish to lead a Feb. 10-12 retreat called Mercy and Mary.
The weekend begins Friday and includes five presentations by Father Gaitley, part of the Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy, an outreach of the Marians of the Immaculate Conception, Gaitley’s Stockbridge, Massachusetts-based religious order
WASHINGTON — The chairman of the U.S. bishops' domestic policy committee said Jan. 18 that a repeal of the federal health care law should not take place without immediate passage of a plan that preserves people's access to adequate health care and also protects human life, conscience rights and the poor.
OXFORD, England — Catholic and Orthodox leaders have pledged to stand together against fundamentalism and terrorism, as well as resisting forces working to erode and destroy religious belief in Europe.
Public schools aren’t bad. Plenty of American children graduate from public schools and go on to live successful lives. But are these schools really meeting the needs of all kids and their parents today?
NEW YORK (CNS) — "Split" (Universal), the latest psychological thriller from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, posits that victims of childhood sexual abuse are not only prone to dissociative identity disorder — split personalities — but also that each persona can have unique physical characteristics.
Holy Cross Father Dick Berg's novel, "Scars," about post-traumatic stress is now a one-act theatrical production, on stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Lakewood Theatre Company. The production is one of dozens of productions offered through the Fertile Ground Event, an 11-day arts festival held at venues around metro Portland.
The date was May 13, 1981. It was an otherwise beautiful spring day in Rome as Pope St. John Paul II made his way by “pope mobile” through the enthusiastic crowd of faithful and well-wishers. Suddenly, shots rang out and the Holy Father slumped into the arms of aids, seriously wounded by the would-be assassin’s bullets. I personally remember that day all too well.
LAKE OSWEGO — Our Lady of the Lake Parish is returning with the ministry program Awakening Faith in the new year. The six-week program runs until March 15 with four additional sessions that stretch out until April 12.
A manger filled with yarn to hold the infant Jesus sits in Holy Redeemer Church in North Portland. The strands of yellow yarn were made to look like hay and were given to children for acts of goodness performed during the parish’s Advent Camp in December. Deeds like helping younger children and picking up lost items were rewarded with these pieces of yarn to be placed in the manger at the end of the day.
STAYTON — With the unified administration of St. Mary and Regis, many students and community members look back with fond memories tied to both schools. Regis senior Eric Gustin grew up walking the halls of St. Mary and Regis. As a leader both on and off the football field, he has many memories.
Gustin began playing football in third grade as part of St. Mary’s Catholic Youth Organization team. Throughout his 10 years playing football for St. Mary and Regis, one of his most influential mentors was his coach, Jeff Wiltsey. Wiltsey coached Gustin’s third- through seventh-grade teams and coached him all four years at Regis.
A chair is simply a chair, but a “Hokki” stool is something entirely different. Earlier this fall, The Madeleine School in Northeast Portland purchased two Hokki stools for use in the Learning Loft — a classroom where students can receive extra academic support from one of the school’s four learning support teachers. The stools’ convex base allows for movement in all directions.
Teenagers can have serious heart trouble without knowing it.
Ask former Central Catholic High School football star Hayward Demison. After rushing for a Ram touchdown in 2010, Demison collapsed to the turf. His heart stopped for two minutes until he was revived with CPR. Tests showed that Demison’s coronary artery wasn’t supplying his heart with enough blood during those big runs.