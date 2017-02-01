|News
|Bishops say refugee ban raises deep concerns over religious freedom
WASHINGTON — The chairmen of three U.S. bishops' committees Jan. 31 expressed solidarity with the Muslim community and expressed deep concern over religious freedom issues they said President Donald Trump's refugee ban raises.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
February 31, 2017 12:22
|Grant combines mental health, housing
Health provider Kaiser Permanente has awarded Catholic Charities of Oregon almost $323,000 over three-and-a-half years to pay mental health workers to lead a program for homeless veterans. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust also awarded Catholic Charities a grant for $259,000, spanning three years.
Monday, January 30, 2017
January 29, 2017 19:16
|Madonna Center becomes Madonna Center for Life
|MILWAUKIE — The Madonna Center for Life, formally known as the Madonna Center, has taken the new year to step into a new mission and will soon be opening its doors to families and parents beyond just teenagers
Friday, January 27, 2017
January 26, 2017 17:32
|As the judge says, we must follow the Constitution
|“Conservative” does not mean “rigid” or “old-fashioned” as many like to characterize. The word designates the necessity of conserving liberty and freedom for each and every American.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
January 30, 2017 12:49
|Veers from our values
|In December, Archbishop Alexander Sample spoke to Oregon’s Hispanic Catholics during the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. “It does not matter to me from where you have come, when you came, or whether you have the proper documents or not. You are loved!”
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
January 30, 2017 12:53
|It's epidemic
|We know sexual assault on campus is epidemic, and we must demand our Catholic universities fulfill their promises for compassion and justice.
Monday, January 30, 2017
January 29, 2017 12:36
|Highly readable history of American Catholics
|In this excellent, well-written and highly readable book, Russell Shaw presents the stories of 15 famous Catholics, from American Catholicism's first bishop, John Carroll of Maryland (1735-1815), to the period, roughly, of the Second Vatican Council.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 19, 2017 20:12
|XXX: Return of Xander Cage
NEW YORK (CNS) — Somewhere behind the macho posturing that predominates in the action sequel "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" (Paramount), there's a plot and a back story.
Viewers are unlikely to care about the former and will have to be long in the tooth to recall the latter since this is the third in a series of films that began with 2002's "XXX" and hasn't been added to since 2005.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
January 19, 2017 20:10
|Despite flaws, book has much to offer parishes dealing with diversity
|Much of the story of the Catholic Church in the United States can be told by focusing on how immigrant groups have been received by the church — whether well or poorly — and how these groups have changed the church. This story continues today with the continual influx of immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, Africa, Asia and the Pacific Islands.
Monday, January 23, 2017
January 17, 2017 15:37
|A Valentine's Day reflection
“For stern as death is love, relentless as the nether world is devotion; its flames are a blazing fire. Deep waters cannot quench love, nor floods sweep it away.” (Song of Songs 8:6-7)
These words from the Song of Songs are often chosen by couples to be read at their wedding. They speak of a depth, strength and power of true love, a love that should especially characterize those who enter into the covenant of marriage. They are words to inspire and give hope to couples setting out on the path of a shared life.
Monday, January 30, 2017
January 29, 2017 19:31
|What if we're not alone?
A study released this fall posits that the universe has at least 2 trillion galaxies, 10 times the number previously thought. Scientists say the probability is high that one of those galaxies has a solar system with a planet that sustains life.
Some creationists insist that life exists only on Earth and point to the fact that no evidence of extraterrestrials has been found. But that has not been the Catholic approach.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 24, 2017 18:14
|Liturgical readings
|Here are the daily liturgical readings through Feb. 5.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
January 23, 2017 12:43
|St. John the Apostle students explore interests
|OREGON CITY — This year, middle school students at St. John the Apostle School are exploring areas of study through an elective offered each week. Classes to choose from include Lego robotics, fitness fun, creative writing, advanced art, organizational skills, world music choir, stained-glass painting and study hall.
Stephanie Pack, middle school English language arts teacher, said the electives are a vital part of students’ academic experience because “choosing has an automatic aspect that targets both student interest and motivation.”
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
February 31, 2017 11:44
|At St. John the Baptist, the focus is on service
|MILWAUKIE — The eighth-grade class at St. John the Baptist has been serving elderly in the community with great enthusiasm, and last month the class planned a caroling trip to The Springs, a local retirement home.
“We are all really excited to go sing,” said eighth-grader Olivia Pisaneschi.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
February 31, 2017 11:43
|Brainchild of St. John Fisher student helps the hungry
|Delanie Strauss, now a senior at Central Catholic High School, started the Mac Attack competition between neighboring parish elementary schools as a St. John Fisher sixth-grader in 2011. Mac Attack promotes macaroni and cheese donations to the Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division, which provides free food and clothing assistance to the greater Portland community in need.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
February 31, 2017 11:40