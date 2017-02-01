WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February.

Catholic Charities of Oregon and several refugee support and advocacy organizations serving the state issued a statement Jan. 25 in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on refugee resettlement. “Oregon has a long history of welcoming refugee families dating as far back as 1948, when Congress passed the Displaced...

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States in the guise of refugees, the action brought quick response from Catholic and other religious leaders.