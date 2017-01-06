|News
|$1 million gift to Blanchet
In his will, a Portland businessman has left $1 million for Blanchet House of Hospitality, the largest gift from an individual in the helping organization’s 64-year history.
Bob Franz, graduate of Columbia Prep and the University of Notre Dame, died at age 92 in August. He is remembered as an astute business owner, a philanthropist and a loyal friend.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
January 6, 2017 19:45
|Providence says some baby names take the cake
|Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on Portland’s west side and Providence Portland Medical Center on the east side track the most popular baby names annually and release the results about now. At St. Vincent, Olivia took top spot for the girls, and Henry for the baby boys. On the east side, Sophia edged out Olivia and Oliver passed up Henry.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
January 3, 2017 18:54
|Fueled by faith, St. Therese student combats Satan club
Anthony Nguyen, an eighth-grader at St. Therese School in Northeast Portland, is the kind of student who stands up to a bully and scoots over to make room for the new kid at the lunch table. He’s devoted to his Catholic faith and believes faith means action.
So, when Nguyen learned that a program dubbed the “After School Satan Club” was coming to a nearby public school, he came up with a plan: a Change.org petition against it.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
January 2, 2017 17:17
|Changing and changeless in 2017
|From Archbishop Sheen: "You will never be happy if your happiness depends on getting solely what you want. Change the focus. Get a new center. Will what God wills, and your joy no man shall take from you."
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 8, 2017 13:42
|Hell for 75 cents
I don't remember what I said as we walked to the car, but I probably remarked on her honesty. "Well," said my mom, "I don't want to go to hell for 75 cents."
Saturday, January 7, 2017
January 5, 2017 13:13
|A tranquilizing crisis
The children's Christmas Mass was packed. In past years, it exuded busyness: children putting on a pageant, proud parents and grandparents watching and music abounding. Not so this year! What changed was a power outage that left the church in darkness, the organ without power and everyone without heat.
Friday, January 6, 2017
January 5, 2017 12:49
|Elizabeth Woody to read at Marylhurst
The Marylhurst Writers Club hosts poet Elizabeth Woody reading her work at the university Friday, Jan. 20. The reading is free and open to the public.
Bloomsbury Review praised her work, writing, “Her poems are like hands and hearts and also like lights: they grip and pulse and illuminate. Like the woman herself, the work is grand and modest and forceful. It will shake you, and move you deeply….”
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 4, 2017 14:36
|A Monster Calls
|NEW YORK (CNS) — The first thing to know about "A Monster Calls" (Focus) is that, although it's based on a children's novel, it's definitely not for kids.
Even many adults will find its mawkish treatment of death and its supply of blithe "answers" to life's struggles difficult to handle. While the film is probably acceptable for mature and literate adolescents, "mature" is the vital term here.
Sunday, January 8, 2017
January 7, 2017 16:50
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|NEW YORK (CNS) — The sanguinary subtitle of the action-horror sequel "Underworld: Blood Wars" (Screen Gems) proves unpleasantly appropriate as the amount of butchery on screen eventually goes off the charts. By the time the film's protagonist, in a climactic scene, uses her bare hands to rip the entire spine out of the back of one of her adversaries, the suitable audience for all of this slaughter has dwindled to nil.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
January 6, 2017 20:15
|Traveling the road of discernment
|Carlos Garcia kneels at his seat while praying the rosary. He prayerfully awaits the Spanish Mass at his parish of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Aloha. This is the place where Garcia’s Catholic faith was rekindled. He is a senior at Aloha High School and is currently in the process of applying to be a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Portland.
Friday, January 6, 2017
January 5, 2017 19:33
|'Spiritual battle' invoked often at conference that draws 800
SALEM — Catholic men need to awake from spiritual slumber and prepare to do battle for what’s good and true.
That was the main message at a conference organized by the Holy League Men’s Ministry Dec. 16-17 at St. Joseph Parish here.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
January 3, 2017 19:22
|Sacraments 101: Take a new look at central beliefs
For Christians, Jesus is not just a figure from history. The church holds that the resurrected Lord continues to act in the world. Catholics believe divine action comes most clearly through the seven sacraments, which Jesus initiated and which are still celebrated today in ritual actions and words: baptism, confirmation, Eucharist, penance, marriage, anointing of the sick and holy orders.
Monday, January 2, 2017
January 1, 2017 19:21
|Experiencing faith in Tanzania
|In the summer of 2015, Janice Richards joined other parishioners from St. Pius X Parish in Portland, witnessing the ordination of approximately 30 men in Tanzania. The trip had been organized by Father Peter Siamoo, who previously served at the Portland parish.
Richards called the trip eye- opening. She and the other participants were able to take part in the Thanksgiving Masses of many new priests, work on a mission project for local people and tour the nearby towns.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
January 3, 2017 14:25
|Active Fall at St. Peter
|Students from the youth group at St. Peter Parish in Newberg join teens from the Archdiocese of Seattle at an annual Catholic youth conference in Puyallup, Washington, in November.
Monday, January 2, 2017
December 21, 2016 13:48
|Drama director in hall of fame
|At their annual meeting this fall, the Educational Theatre Association inducted Jesuit High School veteran drama director Jeff Hall into the theater educators’ hall of fame. Hall was one of four members to be recognized for his “outstanding contributions to theater education” among the approximately 100,000 members who represent about 4,500 schools across the globe.
Friday, December 30, 2016
December 21, 2016 13:41