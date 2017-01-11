|News
|Local | Nation and World | Pope Francis/Vatican
|Expert to speak on ADHD
|In his private practice, Greg Crosby hosts workshops about adult attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and regularly works with adults diagnosed with the disorder. The therapist has taken his lengthy experience working with adult ADHD and co-authored a book, “Transforming ADHD,” which provides insight on the disorder and practical tools and motivation.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 11, 2017 19:12
|Martin Luther King Masses
Two Martin Luther King Masses are of special note next weekend. Archbishop Alexander Sample will preside at the 5:30 p.m. vigil Mass Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary Cathedral, 1716 NW Davis St. in Portland.
St. Andrew Parish will present its Dr. King Celebration Mass 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Saint Andrew Church, 806 NE Alberta St. Portland.
Monday, January 9, 2017
January 8, 2017 18:20
|$1 million gift to Blanchet
In his will, a Portland businessman has left $1 million for Blanchet House of Hospitality, the largest gift from an individual in the helping organization’s 64-year history.
Bob Franz, graduate of Columbia Prep and the University of Notre Dame, died at age 92 in August. He is remembered as an astute business owner, a philanthropist and a loyal friend.
Saturday, January 7, 2017
January 6, 2017 19:45
|Viewpoints
|Editorials | Letters | Submit a Letter
|The right to ride
In contrast to education or health care, few think of transportation as a basic human right. But the ability to get from one place to another became an essential part of daily life as soon as farming ceased to be the way most people made a living.
Sunday, January 15, 2017
January 14, 2017 10:30
|Making St. Valentine's Day a year-round commitment
I wasn't surprised this year when the Valentine's Day candy was on store shelves only days after the Christmas candy had been there.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
January 13, 2017 09:58
|The line between trust and neglect
Every now and then, I spend a few hours with about 60 high school boys and girls and their parents listening to them talk about better parent-teen communication regarding sex, alcohol and drugs. The question for parents that keeps popping into my mind as I listen to both sides speak is: "Where does trust end and neglect begin?"
Friday, January 13, 2017
January 12, 2017 13:35
|Arts
|Arts and Entertainment News
|Live by Night
|NEW YORK (CNS) — The glossy crime drama "Live by Night" (Warner Bros.) traces the rise of Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck, who also wrote and directed), a Boston-bred gangster in the Florida of the 1920s and '30s. Though not exactly a hoodlum with a heart of gold, Coughlin is presented as a sympathetic figure in Affleck's serious-minded adaptation of Dennis Lehane's best-selling novel.
Friday, January 13, 2017
January 10, 2017 16:18
|Monster Trucks
|NEW YORK (CNS) — The action comedy "Monster Trucks" (Paramount) certainly lives up to its title. It has strange creatures mysteriously propelling utilitarian vehicles in the absence of an internal combustion engine. It also sees to it that some bad guys meet justice, as you might expect.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 10, 2017 16:19
|Desire for the Sacred at Lewis & Clark College
|A spotlight will shine on works of 10 local composers in an evening of new music in Agnes Flanagan Chapel at Lewis & Clark College, Portland, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Desire for the Sacred is an evening created by Cascadia Composers that features organists Gregory R. Homza, Dan Miller and Cheryl Young and Portland’s Resonance Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Katherine FitzGibbon.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
January 4, 2017 15:05
|Parish/School Life
|Parish and School News | Here's What's Happening Calendar | Churches and Schools Directory
|Experiencing faith in Tanzania
|In the summer of 2015, Janice Richards joined other parishioners from St. Pius X Parish in Portland, witnessing the ordination of approximately 30 men in Tanzania. The trip had been organized by Father Peter Siamoo, who previously served at the Portland parish.
Richards called the trip eye- opening. She and the other participants were able to take part in the Thanksgiving Masses of many new priests, work on a mission project for local people and tour the nearby towns.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
January 3, 2017 14:25
|Active Fall at St. Peter
|Students from the youth group at St. Peter Parish in Newberg join teens from the Archdiocese of Seattle at an annual Catholic youth conference in Puyallup, Washington, in November.
Monday, January 2, 2017
December 21, 2016 13:48
|Drama director in hall of fame
|At their annual meeting this fall, the Educational Theatre Association inducted Jesuit High School veteran drama director Jeff Hall into the theater educators’ hall of fame. Hall was one of four members to be recognized for his “outstanding contributions to theater education” among the approximately 100,000 members who represent about 4,500 schools across the globe.
Friday, December 30, 2016
December 21, 2016 13:41