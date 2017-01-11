Palestinian embassy opens at Vatican In Old Town: New name, same mission Finding common ground VATICAN CITY — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pope Francis for his support of the country's new embassy to the Holy See. An agency that has worked to prevent isolation among residents of Portland’s Old Town has hit its silver anniversary. The Maybelle Center for Community — once known as the Macdonald Center — was established by Holy Cross Father Richard Berg. In the late 1980s, Father Berg was assigned as pastor of the Catholic parish in Old... WASHINGTON — Catholic panelists gathered to discuss "Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump" said it is difficult to get over some of the words the president-elect said during the campaign -- and even before he was a candidate. But as his presidency nears, many of them said it's important to find ways to work with him for the common good.