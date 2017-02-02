Home | About Us | Subscriptions | Advertising | El Centinela | Archives 1870-2001
Catholic Sentinel | Portland, OR Friday, February 3, 2017
Novena of Grace 2017
VATICAN CITY — When religious orders focus on survival rather than on sharing the joy and hope of faith in Jesus, they end up being "professionals of the sacred, but not fathers and mothers," Pope Francis said.




News
Local | Nation and World | Pope Francis/Vatican
Marylhurst to host speaker series on social justice

Marylhurst University is hosting a series of talks on issues relating to social justice beginning Feb. 23 with “Mind the Gaps: How Gender Shapes Our Lives,” led by Jade Aguilar, assistant professor of sociology and women’s and gender studies at Willamette University. All talks will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Old Library in the BP John Administration Building.

 


Friday, February 3, 2017
Two abuse suits filed
Two lawsuits filed Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court in Portland claim that two brothers, now 59 and 60, were sexually abused as boys by the late Father James Harris and the late Father Maurice Grammond.

Friday, February 3, 2017
Trafficking activist in Mexico

A Portland anti-human-trafficking activist is in Mexico City where he has been invited to work with a Mexican organization that assists women in prostitution. The organization has asked Brian Willis of St. Mary Cathedral to assess the unmet needs of prostituted women who are mothers. 



Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Viewpoints
Editorials | Letters | Submit a Letter
A sense of perspective
Some advocates for important issues do not understand this. For them, each victory is a triumph, each defeat an invitation to despair. They push away friends as well as opponents, rejecting incremental progress as a form of betrayal. They are prone to bitterness and early burnout.

Friday, February 3, 2017
You can lead a boy to homework, but you can't make him think
How then, is a concerned parent going to find the ignition switch that will start the learning engine that lies hidden between the ears of his or her developing child?

Thursday, February 2, 2017
As the judge says, we must follow the Constitution
“Conservative” does not mean “rigid” or “old-fashioned” as many like to characterize. The word designates the necessity of conserving liberty and freedom for each and every American.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Arts
Arts and Entertainment News
'Call Me Francis' examines the pre-papal life of Jorge Bergoglio
NEW YORK (CNS) — "What am I doing in Rome? People retire at my age," a pensive, melancholy Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Sergio Hernandez) says early on in "Call Me Francis." Netflix's miniseries renders a textured, honest, yet sympathetic portrait of our current pontiff before he was pope.

Friday, February 3, 2017
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
NEW YORK (CNS) — "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (Screen Gems) is the sixth — and presumably last — in a series of video game-based films that began back in 2002.The movies have always kept their connection to the console on open display. This makes them ideal for those who like their zombies, shootouts and occasionally gory incidents of flesh-eating served up with a minimum of story line or dialogue. For anyone beyond the fan base, though, frustration — and a possible headache — awaits.

Thursday, February 2, 2017
Gold
NEW YORK (CNS) — Little glitters in "Gold" (Weinstein). To put it another way, there's a sour taste to this loosely fact-based story that a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the lead role fails to dispel.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Faith/Spirituality
Living Faith | Archbishop Sample's Column | Columns
Reaching young families
BEAVERTON — A group of St. Cecilia Parish’s young children sits on the floor of the parish hall. They’re gathered in front of a small table with a candle, a lectionary and a crucifix. Vicki Giampietro guides the eager children through the Liturgy of the Word for Sunday’s Mass. Written on a whiteboard behind her are the words for the Gospel acclamation and some prayers for the day.

Friday, February 3, 2017
A Valentine's Day reflection

“For stern as death is love, relentless as the nether world is devotion; its flames are a blazing fire.  Deep waters cannot quench love, nor floods sweep it away.” (Song of Songs 8:6-7)

These words from the Song of Songs are often chosen by couples to be read at their wedding.  They speak of a depth, strength and power of true love, a love that should especially characterize those who enter into the covenant of marriage.  They are words to inspire and give hope to couples setting out on the path of a shared life.



Monday, January 30, 2017
What if we're not alone?

A study released this fall posits that the universe has at least 2 trillion galaxies, 10 times the number previously thought. Scientists say the probability is high that one of those galaxies has a solar system with a planet that sustains life. 

Some creationists insist that life exists only on Earth and point to the fact that no evidence of extraterrestrials has been found. But that has not been the Catholic approach.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Parish/School Life
Parish and School News | Here's What's Happening Calendar | Churches and Schools Directory
St. John the Apostle students explore interests
OREGON CITY — This year, middle school students at St. John the Apostle School are exploring areas of study through an elective offered each week. Classes to choose from include Lego robotics, fitness fun, creative writing, advanced art, organizational skills, world music choir, stained-glass painting and study hall.

Stephanie Pack, middle school English language arts teacher, said the electives are a vital part of students’ academic experience because “choosing has an automatic aspect that targets both student interest and motivation.”

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
At St. John the Baptist, the focus is on service
MILWAUKIE — The eighth-grade class at St. John the Baptist has been serving elderly in the community with great enthusiasm, and last month the class planned a caroling trip to The Springs, a local retirement home.

“We are all really excited to go sing,” said eighth-grader Olivia Pisaneschi.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Brainchild of St. John Fisher student helps the hungry
Delanie Strauss, now a senior at Central Catholic High School, started the Mac Attack competition between neighboring parish elementary schools as a St. John Fisher sixth-grader in 2011. Mac Attack promotes macaroni and cheese donations to the Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division, which provides free food and clothing assistance to the greater Portland community in need.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Special Section
    Recently Commented     Most Viewed
Untold history: Blacks in Oregon Catholic schools (1 comment)
Fueled by faith, St. Therese student combats Satan club (2 comments)
A life-giving gift (1 comment)
A Marian Year - of sorts (1 comment)
'Before Overs' (1 comment)

Advanced Search

Special Section
News | Viewpoints | Faith & Spirituality | Parish and School Life | Entertainment | Obituaries | Find Churches and Schools | About Us | Subscriptions | Advertising
E-Newsletter | RSS Feeds

© 2017 Catholic Sentinel, a service of Oregon Catholic Press
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved