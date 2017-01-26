|News
|Madonna Center becomes Madonna Center for Life
|MILWAUKIE — The Madonna Center for Life, formally known as the Madonna Center, has taken the new year to step into a new mission and will soon be opening its doors to families and parents beyond just teenagers
Friday, January 27, 2017
January 26, 2017 17:32
|UP welcomes displaced
|The University of Portland opened its former athletic center as a temporary shelter for 51 of the 64 people displaced by a Jan. 4 fire at a Portland low-income apartment. Residents of Hotel Alder moved in Jan. 6 and stayed for a week, when longer-term accommodations were set. U.P. worked with the American Red Cross and Central City Concern and other community partners to provide a safe location for residents until the apartments were reopened.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 25, 2017 19:09
|WATCH: High tech for seniors in Mount Angel
MOUNT ANGEL — Bert Bernards, 94, doesn’t know much about iPads. But the former member of St. Paul Parish in St. Paul does like to eat.
That’s why Bernards is getting to like the digital tablets, which show him the full menu at Providence Benedictine Nursing Center here.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
January 23, 2017 12:43
|No means no
|Legal consent cannot be given when someone is drunk.
Sunday, January 29, 2017
January 28, 2017 10:19
|She failed the university
|The University of Portland didn’t fail her; she failed the university by breaking the law with underage drinking.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 25, 2017 11:49
|Not fair
|Women are always put in the position of proving they did not consent.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 24, 2017 12:02
|Highly readable history of American Catholics
|In this excellent, well-written and highly readable book, Russell Shaw presents the stories of 15 famous Catholics, from American Catholicism's first bishop, John Carroll of Maryland (1735-1815), to the period, roughly, of the Second Vatican Council.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 19, 2017 20:12
|XXX: Return of Xander Cage
NEW YORK (CNS) — Somewhere behind the macho posturing that predominates in the action sequel "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" (Paramount), there's a plot and a back story.
Viewers are unlikely to care about the former and will have to be long in the tooth to recall the latter since this is the third in a series of films that began with 2002's "XXX" and hasn't been added to since 2005.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
January 19, 2017 20:10
|Despite flaws, book has much to offer parishes dealing with diversity
|Much of the story of the Catholic Church in the United States can be told by focusing on how immigrant groups have been received by the church — whether well or poorly — and how these groups have changed the church. This story continues today with the continual influx of immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, Africa, Asia and the Pacific Islands.
Monday, January 23, 2017
January 17, 2017 15:37
|What if we're not alone?
A study released this fall posits that the universe has at least 2 trillion galaxies, 10 times the number previously thought. Scientists say the probability is high that one of those galaxies has a solar system with a planet that sustains life.
Some creationists insist that life exists only on Earth and point to the fact that no evidence of extraterrestrials has been found. But that has not been the Catholic approach.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 24, 2017 18:14
|Liturgical readings
|Here are the daily liturgical readings through Feb. 5.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
January 23, 2017 12:43
|Prayers for our priests: February
|“A Year of Prayer for our Priests” is a ministry of the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. We share the joy of this devotion with all Oregon Catholics. A day each month is set aside to pray for the names of priests serving in the Archdiocese of Portland. Please remember them and all priests, deacons and religious in your daily prayers.
Sunday, January 22, 2017
January 21, 2017 17:52
|50 years of speeches, memories
BEAVERTON – A student paces in a school hallway, quietly rehearsing a presentation. Another walks to the front of a classroom, takes a deep breath and begins to speak.
For 50 years, that scene has come to life on the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon campus during the annual Valley Catholic Middle School Speech Tournament. On Saturday, Feb. 25, approximately 450 young men and women will become part of the tradition.
Friday, January 27, 2017
January 26, 2017 13:55
|The show must go on
Through snow, sleet and ice, the show must go on.
And it did at St. Clare School. This winter’s weather in Portland called for flexibility, including from St. Clare students and Judy Sherbo, music director at the Southwest Portland school.
Friday, January 27, 2017
January 26, 2017 13:53
|Nativity students type, dance, code their way to success
St. Andrew Nativity School, Portland’s only tuition-free private middle school, has been expanding its curriculum over the past six months and will continue to increase opportunities for students and alumni.
This year the school implemented a holistic after-school program, which provides four hours of language and arts or academic enrichment. Each week, students receive instruction in things like music, dance, theater, typing, coding and photography.
Friday, January 27, 2017
January 26, 2017 13:50