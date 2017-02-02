VATICAN CITY — When religious orders focus on survival rather than on sharing the joy and hope of faith in Jesus, they end up being "professionals of the sacred, but not fathers and mothers," Pope Francis said.
WASHINGTON — "Spiritual success" is a more accurate measure for the United States than wealth, according to likely billionaire President Donald Trump in remarks Feb. 2 at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
In her mid-30s, Suzanne Slavich walked into a bar in her coastal Oregon town. She wasn’t feeling fulfilled in her life. As she sat pensively at the bar, she saw the video lottery machine across the room. She didn’t gamble much, but she thought she would give it a spin.
It wasn’t long before a couple of dollars turned into $150 in winnings...
Marylhurst University is hosting a series of talks on issues relating to social justice beginning Feb. 23 with “Mind the Gaps: How Gender Shapes Our Lives,” led by Jade Aguilar, assistant professor of sociology and women’s and gender studies at Willamette University. All talks will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Old Library in the BP John Administration Building.
A Portland anti-human-trafficking activist is in Mexico City where he has been invited to work with a Mexican organization that assists women in prostitution. The organization has asked Brian Willis of St. Mary Cathedral to assess the unmet needs of prostituted women who are mothers.
Some advocates for important issues do not understand this. For them, each victory is a triumph, each defeat an invitation to despair. They push away friends as well as opponents, rejecting incremental progress as a form of betrayal. They are prone to bitterness and early burnout.
NEW YORK (CNS) — "What am I doing in Rome? People retire at my age," a pensive, melancholy Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Sergio Hernandez) says early on in "Call Me Francis." Netflix's miniseries renders a textured, honest, yet sympathetic portrait of our current pontiff before he was pope.
NEW YORK (CNS) — "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (Screen Gems) is the sixth — and presumably last — in a series of video game-based films that began back in 2002.The movies have always kept their connection to the console on open display. This makes them ideal for those who like their zombies, shootouts and occasionally gory incidents of flesh-eating served up with a minimum of story line or dialogue. For anyone beyond the fan base, though, frustration — and a possible headache — awaits.
NEW YORK (CNS) — Little glitters in "Gold" (Weinstein). To put it another way, there's a sour taste to this loosely fact-based story that a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the lead role fails to dispel.
BEAVERTON — A group of St. Cecilia Parish’s young children sits on the floor of the parish hall. They’re gathered in front of a small table with a candle, a lectionary and a crucifix. Vicki Giampietro guides the eager children through the Liturgy of the Word for Sunday’s Mass. Written on a whiteboard behind her are the words for the Gospel acclamation and some prayers for the day.
“For stern as death is love, relentless as the nether world is devotion; its flames are a blazing fire. Deep waters cannot quench love, nor floods sweep it away.” (Song of Songs 8:6-7)
These words from the Song of Songs are often chosen by couples to be read at their wedding. They speak of a depth, strength and power of true love, a love that should especially characterize those who enter into the covenant of marriage. They are words to inspire and give hope to couples setting out on the path of a shared life.
A study released this fall posits that the universe has at least 2 trillion galaxies, 10 times the number previously thought. Scientists say the probability is high that one of those galaxies has a solar system with a planet that sustains life.
Some creationists insist that life exists only on Earth and point to the fact that no evidence of extraterrestrials has been found. But that has not been the Catholic approach.
OREGON CITY — This year, middle school students at St. John the Apostle School are exploring areas of study through an elective offered each week. Classes to choose from include Lego robotics, fitness fun, creative writing, advanced art, organizational skills, world music choir, stained-glass painting and study hall.
Stephanie Pack, middle school English language arts teacher, said the electives are a vital part of students’ academic experience because “choosing has an automatic aspect that targets both student interest and motivation.”
MILWAUKIE — The eighth-grade class at St. John the Baptist has been serving elderly in the community with great enthusiasm, and last month the class planned a caroling trip to The Springs, a local retirement home.
“We are all really excited to go sing,” said eighth-grader Olivia Pisaneschi.
Delanie Strauss, now a senior at Central Catholic High School, started the Mac Attack competition between neighboring parish elementary schools as a St. John Fisher sixth-grader in 2011. Mac Attack promotes macaroni and cheese donations to the Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division, which provides free food and clothing assistance to the greater Portland community in need.