SAN MARCOS, Guatemala — Six years after receiving a teaching degree 25-year-old Susana Mateo Cano still has not gotten a teaching job because she has no connections in Guatemala's educational system.

VATICAN CITY — More than 3.9 million pilgrims visited and attended papal events, liturgies or prayer services during the Holy Year of Mercy in 2016, the Vatican said.

COCHIN, India — The emergence of a video in which Salesian Father Tom Uzhunnalil, kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Yemen in March, is seen appealing for his release has led to widespread calls for diplomatic efforts to end his captivity.