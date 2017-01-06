Doctrinal chief dismisses idea of 'fraternal correction' of... Bishops mention immigration policy, heritage in National... WATCH: Epiphany at the Vatican VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church is "very far" from a situation in which the pope is in need of "fraternal correction" because he has not put the faith and church teaching in danger, said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. WASHINGTON — Urging Americans to look at their families for stories of immigration, the president and vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called attention to the hardships and contributions of immigrants to American society as the U.S. church prepared to observe National Migration Week. VATICAN CITY — The Magi had the courage to set out on a journey in the hope of finding something new, unlike Herod who was full of himself and unwilling to change his ways, Pope Francis said.