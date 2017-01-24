|News
|Building faith along with ships
From 1943 to 1945, the Catholic Sentinel ran a prominent public service announcement:
“For the benefit of shipyard employees and others who must work on Sundays, the following special list of early Sunday morning Masses is being printed.”
Then followed an inventory of about 20 churches. St. Mary Cathedral, Holy Redeemer, St. Peter, St. Patrick and many others held Masses at 6 a.m. Msgr. Thomas Tobin at All Saints woke up early for a 5 a.m. Mass.
|WATCH: High tech for seniors in Mount Angel
MOUNT ANGEL — Bert Bernards, 94, doesn’t know much about iPads. But the former member of St. Paul Parish in St. Paul does like to eat.
That’s why Bernards is getting to like the digital tablets, which show him the full menu at Providence Benedictine Nursing Center here.
|Pope on Trump: 'Wait and see'
VATICAN CITY — As President Donald Trump was being sworn in, Pope Francis told an interviewer it would be "reckless" to pass judgment on the new president before he had a chance to do anything.
|Not fair
|Women are always put in the position of proving they did not consent.
|Deeply disappointed
|As much as I have admired him as a writer, I am deeply disappointed in the current editor’s poor judgment in this matter.
|'Great courage'
|In the face of her sexual assault, and the resulting physical and emotional scars, Ms. Ell has shown great courage.
|XXX: Return of Xander Cage
NEW YORK (CNS) — Somewhere behind the macho posturing that predominates in the action sequel "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" (Paramount), there's a plot and a back story.
Viewers are unlikely to care about the former and will have to be long in the tooth to recall the latter since this is the third in a series of films that began with 2002's "XXX" and hasn't been added to since 2005.
|Despite flaws, book has much to offer parishes dealing with diversity
|Much of the story of the Catholic Church in the United States can be told by focusing on how immigrant groups have been received by the church — whether well or poorly — and how these groups have changed the church. This story continues today with the continual influx of immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, Africa, Asia and the Pacific Islands.
|The Young Pope
NEW YORK (CNS) — Behind the opening credits of "The Young Pope," a naked baby boy crawls over a sea of infant mannequins, and a man dressed as the Roman pontiff emerges at the other end.
As bizarre as that may sound, the controversial, provocative new miniseries from pay-cable channel HBO only gets stranger from there.
|What if we're not alone?
A study released this fall posits that the universe has at least 2 trillion galaxies, 10 times the number previously thought. Scientists say the probability is high that one of those galaxies has a solar system with a planet that sustains life.
Some creationists insist that life exists only on Earth and point to the fact that no evidence of extraterrestrials has been found. But that has not been the Catholic approach.
|Liturgical readings
|Here are the daily liturgical readings through Feb. 5.
|Prayers for our priests: February
|“A Year of Prayer for our Priests” is a ministry of the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. We share the joy of this devotion with all Oregon Catholics. A day each month is set aside to pray for the names of priests serving in the Archdiocese of Portland. Please remember them and all priests, deacons and religious in your daily prayers.
|Book battle develops love of literacy
|EUGENE — For the last eight years, St. Paul School has been taking reading to a higher level by participating in the Oregon Battle of the Books.
The program encourages voluntary reading and comprehension among students in grades three through eight. For students at St. Paul, it has become something to anticipate and a way to encourage teamwork, accountability and fun.
|They looked to the experts
|When Holy Cross Catholic School in North Portland needed ideas for a new playground, they knew just whom to turn to: the students. After all, the children would be the ones enjoying the benefits of a playground designed to keep them active and to promote social skills.
The idea for a new playground began in the 2015-16 school year. Holy Cross polled students and parents about what they felt were the biggest needs for the school, and the results were clear — the community wanted a revamped playground.
|Kindness challenge accepted
|SHERWOOD — So far, fifth-grader Jada Utberg has written about more than 40 acts of kindness in her journal. She is responding to a schoolwide challenge to make a difference through 15 days filled with simple acts of kindness.
When asked about what the students of St. Francis are achieving, Jada smiled. “It feels really good to be able to go out and do something really amazing,” she said.
